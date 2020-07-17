Home TV Show Alita Battle Angle 2: Release date, Plot, Cast and All Information Here!!
TV Show

Alita Battle Angle 2: Release date, Plot, Cast and All Information Here!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Alita Battle Angle:

Alita Battle Angle is a 2019 American cyberpunk fiction action film. It is based on Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro’s in 1990s series Gunnm. It is directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron.

Alita Battle Angle 2 release date:

Alita Battle Angle was made keeping many sequels in mind, even before the  release of film makers confirmed it’s sequel. However the box office collections of Alita Battle Angle fell short from what was expected. Since there is no official announcement regarding the release of next sequel. We can expect it till late 2022 or later.

Something about story:

 

Alita Battle Angle tells the story of Alita , a cyborg who has no memory of her past. Throughout the film she tries to explore the city and uncover secrets from her past life. The movie it’s theme it’s set all is set in year 2563.

Alita Battle Angle 1 had several points that were not at all explained in the film . Even past of Alita is not entirely revealed . However ,we can get some glimpse of the past life of Alita in some scenes. Till now there is no information regarding sequel is disclosed. So it will be unfair to guess the plot wildly.

Cast and artists:

The main characters of the film are performed by: Rosa Salazar , Christopher Waltz, Jenifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein , Jackie Earle Haley , Keean Johnson , Lana Conder , Jorge Lendeborg , Eiza Gonzalez , Jeff Fahey , Indara Victor, Rick Yune.

 

Yogesh Upadhyay

