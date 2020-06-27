Alita Battle Angle 2: expected cast plot and theory

Alita Battle Angle 2:

Director James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are going to have a sequel, but due to critical and vulnerable worldwide situation, it is uncertain about the release date and all about.

https://youtu.be/JCF3P21drwA

Till now, enjoy this conceptual video on which the next sequel may be based.

Cast and some guesses on the plot :

As confirmed by production, most of the characters will be back in the sequel like Christopher Waltz, Dr. Dyson Ido, Edward Norton. There is no confirmation about the plot, but we can expect Alita’s next journey to Iron city. The deadly fall the real motive of the Novena and Zalem survival. We can also witness Alita in the upcoming movie because of the demise of her lover Hugo. About fan’s questions, which states that Alita being everyone’s enemy. The coming sequel will only give answers to these questions.

https://moscoop.com/alita-battle-angel-2-release-date-cast-plot-and-more-memories-here/16109

tRaIlEr



