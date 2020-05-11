Alita Battle Angel 2: Release date, Plot, Cast And Much More Exclusive Here

- Advertisement -

BACKGROUND:

Alita: Battle Angel is an American cyber-based movie that has been adapted from a Japanese manga as well as anime series of the same name.

It was released on February 14, 2019, and was directed by Robert Rodriguez while James Cameron produced it.

The Plot of this franchise is about a female cyborg who wakes up to find herself in a new body.

She has no memory of her past and doesn’t know how she ended up where she was.

She was revived by a doctor, Dr. Ido, who soon discovers that even though she looked like a teenager, she had the soul of a cyborg.

Alita then goes on a journey to uncover who she is and how she ended up in her new body.

ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2: PLOT

In the first films, Alita discovered her past as a Berserker and her growing relationship with father Ido.

In addition to that, her emerging skills at Motorball and romance with cyborg-Jacker Hugo sets up the stage for a sequel.

The film is very close to the 1993 hit anime Battle Angel and has adopted two volumes of the manga.

Both the volumes end up on a similar plot beat with Hugo dying at the end of both sizes. So if the sequel goes ahead, we can expect the following:

Alita’s journey in Iron City

The deadly fall

Zalem’s survivor and the

Nova’s true motives

The previous part ended with Hugo’s death, which means we can expect to see vengeful Alita in the sequel.

ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2: RELEASE DATE

Alita: Battle Angel 2 has not received the green signal yet. The first movie received mixed responses from people all around.

However, the film managed to make a big business of $404 million worldwide. This can speed things up for the sequel.

But if the film goes ahead, it will undoubtedly take up a lot of time to finish. So if the sequel goes ahead, we can expect it to release sometime 2022.

As of now, there have been announcements regarding the release date if at all a sequel happens.

CAST:

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Christopher Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Keenan Johnson as Hugo

Jennifer Conelly as Chiren

Elza Gonzalez as Nissan