Alita: Battle Angel 2 Release date, plot and more For New Updates

Alita: Battle Angel is one of the most popular Disney films and the movie has impressed many fans across the globe. Now the fans seem to be interested in the sequel of the movie. The fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the sequel.

Alita: Battle Angel is a 2019 American cyberpunk action film based on Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro‘s 1990s series Gunnm and its 1993 original video animation adaptation Battle Angel.

Alita: Angel Battle was released in February 2019. It is the first film produced by Lightstorm Entertainment since Avatar. The movie received mixed reviews. The movie managed to collect a gross amount of $404 million from box office worldwide making it Rodriguez’s highest-grossing film.

The plot of Alita: Battle Angel 2

Alita: Angel Battle is set up in the 1990s which includes the first two volumes of mangas. The plot finishes with Hugo’s death. The dissimilarities in the movie were the overwhelming presence of Nova because in the manga he is introduced way later, but in the movie, he comes too soon. This deranges the originality of the manga. It is also something that the fans weren’t expecting.

In the manga the story continues as, after the death of Hugo, Alita becomes a Motorball. She is also employed as Hunter Warrior just to lose her championship game against Jashugan.

But there’s no official announcement about the plot or the storyline for the sequel. But in the movie, we might also see a lot about Alita herself.

The cast of Alita: Battle Angel 2

Rosa Salazar is reprising the role of Alita at Alita Battle Angel two and along with her could be Christopher Waltz as Dr.Dyson Ido (Alita’s estranged dad, bounty hunter, cyber scientist), Edward Norton as Nova and a new cast might also join the team.

Release date and trailer of Alita: Battle Angel 2

No official announcement about the movie has been announced yet. We can get updates about the movie after the official announcement of the sequel.

There is also no trailer for the sequel for now.