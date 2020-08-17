Home Movies Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release date, Cast, Plot And what new...
Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release date, Cast, Plot And what new will be There This Time !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Alita Battle Angel is a 2019 American cyberpunk action film. Abortion from a Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro’s 1990s series Gunnm. It’s 1993 original videos animation adaptation Battle Angel by director Robert Rodriguez. And it was produced by James Cameron. The franchise announces a renewal for the second part of the film.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date :

Alita Battle Angel was made keeping in mind the sequels in which it can divide. So even before the release of the film, production has confirmed the sequel for Alita Battle Angel. Though the box office collection of the film fell short from their expectations. Since there is no update regarding the release of Alita Battle Angel 2. But expectations are it cannot land before 2022.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Plot :

The film tells the story of Alita, a cyborg who has no memory of its past. Throughout the movie, she tries to explore the city and uncover the secrets of her past. The film is set in 2563. Alita Battle Angel one has several points that are not explained in the first part. Even the history of Alita does not entirely reveal. However, we can get some glimpse of her past in some of the scenes.

The cast for Alita Battle Angel 2 :

Rosa Salazar, Christopher Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson, Lana Condor, Jorge Lendeborg, Eiza Gonzalez, Jeff Fahey, Idara Victor, Rick Yune.

