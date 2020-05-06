Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Storyline Declared Here

- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk movie released in 2019. The film was an adaptation of a manga Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro. Robert Rodriguez directed the movie, and James Cameron produced and also co-wrote the script.

James Cameron is notably known for making the Avatar series. The overall budget for the film was 350 to 500 million dollars worldwide, including marketing and advertising the movie. It made 404 million dollars worldwide in the box office. The movie received mixed reactions from critics.

Plot

Centuries in the future, the world mankind has finally made cyborgs into reality. A mysterious man named Dr. Ido finds a broken female cyborg in a junkyard and decides to fix it. He names her Anita after his deceased daughter.

Anita had no memory of her past. Through a series of events, fans come to know how dangerous Anita is. The story ends with a cliff-hanger of Anita bravely pointing her sword towards her enemy in the battle arena as the crowd cheers in the background.

Cast

Rosa Salazar will probably reprise her role as Anita. Christopher Waltz will probably keep playing the mysterious Dr. Ido, and Edward Norton will play Nova. There is nothing concrete known about the supporting cast members, but if the movie gets a sequel, these three will obviously be there.

Release Date

21st Century Fox Studios released the first movie in 2019. Since then, a lot has changed. Disney bought the studio, and now it’s in their hands to make any decisions. It has a very dedicated fan base, which went as far as to collect money and fly a banner over the Academy Awards red carpet.

They wanted Disney to approve the second instalment of Anita Battle Angel. So far, Disney has not said anything since. Even if Disney approves it, we won’t be able to watch it anytime before 2023.