ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Plot and all new updates

Alita battle angel 2 is a long-awaited passion project so far by director James Cameron. We finally got the movie information almost two decades after James Cameron. It was adapted the Japanese manga. The movie received amazing reviews from the critics. It sure was a smash hit at the box office. Here is everything we know about Alita battle angel 2.

Rosa Salazar definitely will return in the role of the titular Alita. We also hope Christoph Waltz will reprise his role as Dr. Dyson Ido. He is also Alita’s surrogate father, a scientist, and also a bounty hunter.

Alita: Battle Angel most certainly expects a sequel return. The merging skills of Motorball and romance with cyborg-Jacker Hugo. It sure is all quite literally in the shadow of a bigger story. Lingering as a background presence throughout is Nova. A criminal high up in Zalem, who by the end has provided Alita with her motivation to travel upwards. He sends Grewishka after her, and when Hugo dies trying to climb up to the city, Alita vows to find her way up to Zalem to kill the villain. The movie ends with a twist where she embarks on this quest. Later becoming a Motorball champion to earn her pass upwards.

The sequel to the Japanese manga adaptation has no official yet. However, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are very much interested in the sequel. The plan hopefully will hit the theatres soon enough.

The part 2 trailer has already been released. Click on the link below to watch it.