Home Movies ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Plot and all new...
Movies

ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Plot and all new updates

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

 

ABOUT THE MOVIE:

Alita battle angel 2 is a long-awaited passion project so far by director James Cameron. We finally got the movie information almost two decades after James Cameron. It was adapted the Japanese manga. The movie received amazing reviews from the critics. It sure was a smash hit at the box office. Here is everything we know about Alita battle angel 2.

CAST:

Rosa Salazar definitely will return in the role of the titular Alita. We also hope Christoph Waltz will reprise his role as Dr. Dyson Ido. He is also Alita’s surrogate father, a scientist, and also a bounty hunter.

STORY PLOT:

Alita: Battle Angel most certainly expects a sequel return. The merging skills of Motorball and romance with cyborg-Jacker Hugo. It sure is all quite literally in the shadow of a bigger story. Lingering as a background presence throughout is Nova. A criminal high up in Zalem, who by the end has provided Alita with her motivation to travel upwards. He sends Grewishka after her, and when Hugo dies trying to climb up to the city, Alita vows to find her way up to Zalem to kill the villain. The movie ends with a twist where she embarks on this quest. Later becoming a Motorball champion to earn her pass upwards.

RELEASE DATE:

The sequel to the Japanese manga adaptation has no official yet. However, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are very much interested in the sequel. The plan hopefully will hit the theatres soon enough.

TRAILER:

The part 2 trailer has already been released. Click on the link below to watch it.

Also Read:  Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More About Announcement!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  "Fantastic Beasts 3": Introducing Harry Potter Characters And Lot More Updates
Rida Samreen

Must Read

The Dragon Prince Season 4: plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know

TV Show Sundari P.M -
                   The Dragon Prince is a computed animated fantasy series streaming on Netflix. Aaron Ehasz and Justin...
Read more

On My Block Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s More?

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
On My Block is one of the great Netflix arrangement that keeps up a decent harmony between high schooler dramatization and satire. The arrangement was...
Read more

One-Punch Man Season 3: Expected Release Date, Plot & More Latest Details

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
You've found out about Bruce lee punch, however, I will tell you about anime show's punch man.' Yusuke Murata and a Japanese arrangement embody...
Read more

AJ and The Queen Season 2’: Release Date, Plot And Everything Else You Need To Know

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
AJ and the Queen is a Netflix Original arrangement following the experiences of Robert otherwise known as drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul Charles) and...
Read more

Atypical Season 4 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And What Is More About The Show?

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
An old boy diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder is on a quest to gain independence from the bias of society and his family.
Also Read:  Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Plot And Everything You Should Know
The season...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.