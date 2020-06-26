Alita: Battle Angel 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date With Current Updates Here

Wherever we go, we can find a manga or an anime fan in one way or another. Alita: Battle Angel released in 2019 and was based on the manga series Battle Angel Alita. It was believed that Hollywood always does not make functional adaptations of manga and anime into films. Instead, they make it worse.

That was not the case with Alita: Battle Angel. The film had great visuals, proper futuristic settings, well-choreographed action scenes, and much more. Alita: Battle Angel had many things that were not revealed until the very end. Alita: Battle Angel is perfect for people who love to watch films set in the future, science fiction films, or films with extraordinary action sequences. The whole movie was made considering a sequel in mind. There are reasonable expectations for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 Cast:

Alita Battle Angel 2 will see the return of Rosa Salazar as Alita and Christopher Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido. Many more actors are supposed to join the cast. Some of them include Jai Courtney, Edward Norton, and Michelle Rodriguez. The cast and crew of the film have not yet been announced officially.

Alita: Battle Angel 2. Plot:

In the previous film, Alita Battle Angel, Alita is seen suffering from Amnesia because of which she does not have any memory of her past. However, the film shows some flashback scenes explaining who Alita was. Many more things in the movie were purposely left unexplained to be used in future films. Alita: Battle Angel 2 will have both plots from the flashback and the events set after the first film.

Release Date of Alita: Battle Angel 2:

Alita: Battle Angel 2 initially was supposed to release in 2021. It has been more than a year since the first part published, and still, there are no updates regarding the release of the sequel.

Recently, Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox is considered to be the reason for no announcements regarding the sequel. Regarding the current situation and Disney’s acquisition, there is a very little chance that Alita: Battle Angel 2 will be ever made. Even if the film is announced, it won’t release until the end of 2022.

