Home Movies ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2: Announcement dates, Trailer, Release Date, Cast and some...
Movies

ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2: Announcement dates, Trailer, Release Date, Cast and some Special Factor Attach Here

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

RELEASE DATE:

The sequel to the Japanese manga adaptation has no official yet. However, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are very much interested in the sequel. The plan hopefully will hit the theatres soon enough.

TRAILER:

The trailer of season 2 has not already been released yet. Click on the link below to watch trailer of first instalment.

CAST:

Rosa Salazar definitely will return in the role of the titular Alita. We also hope Christoph Waltz will reprise his role as Dr. Dyson Ido. He is also Alita’s surrogate father, a scientist, and also a bounty hunter

STORY PLOT:

Alita: Battle Angel most certainly expects a sequel return. The merging skills of Motorball and romance with cyborg-Jacker Hugo. It sure is all quite literally in the shadow of a bigger story. Lingering as a background presence throughout is Nova.

A criminal high up in Zalem, who by the end has provided Alita with her motivation to travel upwards. He sends Grewishka after her, and when Hugo dies trying to climb up to the city, Alita vows to find her way up to Zalem to kill the villain. The movie ends with a twist where she embarks on this quest. Later becoming a Motorball champion to earn her pass upwards.

Also Read:  Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information About The Move!!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER AND LATEST INFORMATION
Rida Samreen

Must Read

ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2: Announcement dates, Trailer, Release Date, Cast and some Special Factor Attach Here

Movies Rida Samreen -
RELEASE DATE: The sequel to the Japanese manga adaptation has no official yet. However, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are very much interested in the...
Read more

Overlord Season 4: Plot, Volumes Covered And Can We See Some New Faces In Upcoming Season?

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
The Overlord The Overlord is an evil anime derived from the Japanese anime of the same name. The tale is initially composed of Kurane Murayama....
Read more

The Order Season 2: Plot, Release Date And More Effective Involved Here

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Plot for The Order Season 2 The fans have been standing by excitedly for the second season of The Order. Also, it appears there to...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Cast, Release Date And More Missing Storyline Attach This Article

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Terrible news Tom Hardy fans, BBC show Taboo is additionally back soon for a subsequent season – yet it's going to similarly stay away...
Read more

Dead to Me Season 2: Release date, Plot And More Meaningful Storyline Here

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Is there a season 2? With the current situation, Netflix has been stopping a lot of creations, and a couple of those shows is Dead....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.