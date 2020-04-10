Alexa Can Now Give Basic COVID-19 Diagnosis For Its Users In US

- Advertisement -

Amazon Alexa users in the united states can secure fundamental COVID-19 analysis the business has declared in a post. Users from the country is now able to participate in Alexa to inquire about travel history, their symptoms, and exposure. Queries like “Alexa, what can I do if I believe I’ve coronavirus?” Or “Alexa, what do I do if I believe I’ve COVID-19?” Will prompt the voice helper to ask the questions above. It is going to offer you information on the CDC’s instructions.

This upgrade comes weeks following Amazon Alexa has been performed to record simple truth about coronavirus or COVID-19. From the blog article, Amazon has also recorded out each of its attempts to assist encourage users amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Back in Japan, people can use their hazard level to be checked by Alexa. Depending on the answers, Alexa will offer advice matching symptoms and your risk amount, based on guidelines determined by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

Amazon Alexa consumers in the US, the united kingdom, and Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India can ask a tune to be sung by Alexa while they bathe their hands, ” the article stated. This characteristic is far more likely to inspire children to wash their hands.

Amazon’s statement comes following similar moves. As stated by the Verge, Apple’s Siri voice helper was also recently upgraded to provide analysis advice. Aside from that, CNET reported that Google has also added a hand washing machine timer, very similar to the Amazon Alexa attribute, which plays audio for 20-seconds.