Aladdin 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need to Know !!

Aladdin, the film about the sort burglar, won everyone’s soul in 2019, and it has been officially declared that the Disney film is all set for a sequel. Guy Ritchie led the movie and is a little different from the 1992 Aladdin movie. Will Smith plays the role of the genie in this film.

The 2019 variant of this Walt Disney production film is quite similar to Aladdin’s animated version published in 1992. The film’s end is funny and smart as Jafar gets trapped in the magic lamp along with his parrot after he desires to become a genie.

The Return of Jafar, as the name implies, will follow the narrative of how Jafar will take revenge. This will be the first storyline and will not follow the story of the first sequel released by the title name.

Aladdin 2 Cast

Disney has not shown anything about the sequel; we can expect all of the cast to come back. Will Smith as Gennie

Mena Massoud will look as Aladdin

Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine

Marwan Kenzari as Jafar

Navid Negahban as The Sultan

Nasim Pedrad as Dalia

Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders

Numan Acar as Hakim

Nina Wadia as Zulla

Alan Tudyk as Iago

Frank Welker as Abu

Aladdin 2 Plot

The first film’s narrative was terrific, and we expect the exact same for the next part. The second part will finish the story of 1992. But the officials have listed that”John Gatins” and”Andrea Berloff,” Oscar-selected screenwriters. They will carry out the job for the moment, and we do not have any information about the story.