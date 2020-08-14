Aladdin 2: Release date, cast, plot and Disney’s plans for it’s renewal!!

- Advertisement -

If you notice carefully nowadays, Disney is focusing on creating live-action films. That is dependent on their tales. Fans Are adoring the task ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Beauty and Creature ‘ etc. are quite fruitful. So officials are in favour of the live-action of Aladdin too. The revamp of Aladdin fall for its lovers in 2019. With a total collection around billions USD. The movie is quite successful work on the planet. And now, there are requests for a sequel.

Aladdin 2 Release Date :

In February 2020, Disney officially proposes for Aladdin 2. Disney is hoping that all the forged and directors will reunite the celebrities who aren’t contracted for the sequel yet. Since Disney is currently busy with many other motion pictures. So we may not witness Aladdin 2 soon. Maybe some news about it will be in 2022 or further.

The plot of Aladdin :

The storyline of Aladdin 2 is additionally prone to complete the extraordinary story of 1992. But Disney favors John Gatins and Andrea Berloff like Oscar-nominated writers for a job this time. So there may be some twist in the story or maybe a whole new theme. But the sure thing is Jafar is not going to return. Till now, only this much information is available. Till any new announcement or leak stay tune.