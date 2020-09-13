 Aladdin 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Disney has always given us the best of characters and films. From fantasy films to mortal films. Disney’s movies have such characteristics that make it easy to differentiate their movies. Several Disney films have become among those highest-grossing films. And that is the reason we have their sequels in our hands. One of the greatest movies for which we have waited a whole lot last season was Aladdin, today surrounded by rumors for its sequels.

Aladdin is an American dream movie. It’s a musical film with a lot of visual effects. The movie is definitely of Disney. It is directed by Guy Ritchie also it’s been co-written by John August. This movie relies upon an animated film known as the Aladdin but this film itself is based on One Thousand And One Night. The film was produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. The film has released only one part and has been quite well at the theatres. So now it is time that we should know

Aladdin 2 Release Date

The first Aladdin was released on 24 May 2019 in the United States. The film was made under the budget of $183 million and has gained $1.051 billion. With so much of earning at the box office, the film has become the ninth highest-grossing film and 34th of all time. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics but it was actually good at theaters.

Aladdin 2 Cast

The casting appears to back because Disney likes to bring back the same cast from the sequels. We Might get- Will Smith as Gennie or Mariner, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as The Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders, Numan Acar as Hakim, Nina Wadia as Zulla, Alan Tudyk as Iago(voice), and Frank Welker as Abbu (vocal).

Aladdin 2 Plot

The storyline of Aladdin two is something that isn’t a subject to write on for today because the script isn’t yet prepared. It might take some time to split the script and most probably it would be continuous in the story of the first part.