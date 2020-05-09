Aladdin 2: Presented Plot, Cast, Release Date And New Updates Here

Aladdin is an American musical fantasy film that got released in the year 2019, produced by Walt Disney Pictures. Guy Ritchie directed the film from a script that was co-written with Jhon August.

It is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 animated film of the same name, which is itself based on One Thousand and One Nights. Aladdin was a huge hit, and the ending lead for a coming sequel, with Aladdin 2- Return of Jafar now officially on its way.

Plot

At the end of Aladdin, we see that as Jafar was getting pulled inside the lamp, he manages to take lago his parrot with him. Then genie tosses the light into the Cave of Wonders stating that a couple of thousand years should cool Jafar off.

But the parrot eventually manages to get out before Jafar, leaving his old master and join with Aladdin, Jasmine and the Sultan. But it isn’t long that Jafar convinces someone into rubbing the lamp. And becoming his master and creating a chance for himself to seek revenge on Aladdin.

Cast

Will Smith as Genie/Mariner, Mena Massoud as Aladdin. Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Navid Negahban as The Sultan, Nasim Pedrad, as Dalia. Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders, Numan Wadia as Zulla, Alan Tudyk as lago, Frank Welker as Abu.

Release Date

While Aladdin 2 is happening but probably will not reach the theatres any time soon. Since Disney takes time releasing sequels, but they did announce their release schedule throughout 2027. We won’t see Aladdin 2 soon if they follow their pattern.

Reception of the Movie

Aladdin was a huge box office hit with a $91 million opening weekend, securing Disney another massive success that ended up earning over $1 billion worldwide. Naturally, that profit margin has made a sequel.

As movie lovers, let keep our fingers crossed for Aladdin 2 very soon.