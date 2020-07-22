Aladdin 2; interesting facts; release date; starring cast and characters; trailer;

Aladdin 2; interesting facts;

Tad stones direct this film, and Alan solves. There were so many writers for this series, namely, Kevin Campbell, Mirth Js Colao, Bill Motz, Steve Roberts, Dev Ross, Bob Roth, Jan Strand, and Brian swelling. This series is one of the standard sets, and five members create the story of this film. Mark Watters makes the music of this film.

This film is one of the adventure films which is loved by so many people. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch this film as it was one of the fantastic movies. This film had more ratings among the people, and this film is one of the anime films. The film Aladdin is also known as the return of Jafar. The Disney pictures produce this wonder-full film. There was already one part of Aladdin, and it was exciting to watch the entire movie.

Aladdin 2; starring cast and characters;

There were so many voice characters in this series. These voice characters are the backbone of this film. some of the voice characters namely, Gilbert Gottfried as Iago, Jason Alexander as Abis Mal, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Scott Weinger as Aladdin, Dan Castellaneta as Genie, Linda Larkin as Princess Jasmine, Jim Cummings as Razoul, etc..

These voice characters are expected back in the second part of Aladdin. Yet, we have to wait for new voice characters, which makes more twists in the film.

Aladdin 2; Release date;

There is no confirmed release date for this film, and the exact release date will be revealed soon in future years. Due to the pandemic effect of COVID-19, the release date is delayed. Yet, we have to wait and watch this series as it was one of the popular series.

Aladdin 2; Trailer;

This film is one of the best adventure films, and there were a lot of fan clubs for this film.

There is no trailer update for this marvelous film. The trailer will be released soon in the year of 2020. Stay tuned for more updates.