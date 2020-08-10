Aladdin 2; interesting facts; cast; Release date; everything you want to know so far;

- Advertisement -

This film is one of the fantastic American film and I am sure there will be the next part in this film. The last part of this film is produced by walt Disney pictures. People are very much excited to watch this film and I hope the next film will be in successful manner. The director Ritchie will be directing this film. I am sure there will be the same production team. stay tune for more updates.

Aladdin 2; cast and characters

The genie character made this film in hit manner and it was played by smith. I am also sure another main characters named mena massoud will be back in the second film as he was the most wanted character for this film. he played his role as Aladdin. We many also see some familiar faces namely, Naomi scott, marwan kenzari, nasim pedrad, numan acar, billy magnussen and amir boutrous. Let us wait for some more new characters for this film.

Aladdin 2; Release date

There is no official announcement regarding the release date and I am sure it will be released soon as possible.

The production work was stopped due to the pandemic effect of COVID-19 and the film will be released after some years. Let us wait for the exact release date.

Aladdin 2; Plot lines

There was so many action scenes in this story and it was really marvelous to watch the entire film. one of the boy named Aladdin got a magical power from genie and also both of them become very good friends. Later he fought against many villains and also he saved the home town. on the other hand, the princess fall in love with Aladdin. The romantic scenes between the princess and Aladdin made the entire film in successful manner. we many expect more love scenes in next part of the film. let us wait for an official plot lines for this film.

Aladdin 2; trailer

There is no specified trailer for this film and I am sure the trailer will be released soon in future years. Stay tuned to discover more latest news for this film.