Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun Is Being Called As Mallu Arjun

Allu Arjun is thought of one of the celebrities in India. The superstar, who has worked in the Telugu film industry delivered Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that premiered on the event of Sankranti 2020 to a movie. Not just in Tollywood however, Allu Arjun got love Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On the other hand, Well, Kerala gets got the variety of Coronavirus scenarios that are favourable. Shattered from the spread of COVID-19, the country was under lockdown. Amidst the lockdown, individuals are currently moving to see their movies and series.

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is flowing Netflix as most of us know, and it is becoming a response online. I was entertained with the functionality of all the Fashionable Star, Kerala fans telephone Allu Arjun, a ‘Mallu Arjun’. How sweet is that?! Reacting to the overpowering love by Kerala lovers, Allu Arjun informed Malayalam Manorama, “It is blessed that a celebrity from another nation who speaks another language receives this ominous welcome. I’ve been enjoying esteem and the love of Keralites for over a decade. Malayali childhood has contributed popularity. I also have received honours. Being invited as the chief guest to the Nehru trophy boat race has ever been among the best honours in my life.”

Allu Arjun said, “I’ve watched a lot of Malayalam films. There are tons of talented actors in Malayalam. I see films of Nivin Pauly Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan. Kumbalangi Nights I loved. I assume that many of young directors have carved a niche of their own in the Malayalam film industry” Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo celebrities Tabu Pooja Hegde, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sachin Khedekar and many others. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie premiered on January 12, 2020. Allu Arjun is busy shooting AA20 that stars Rashmika Mandanna from the lead.