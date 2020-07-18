Home TV Show AJ and The Queen Season 2:Release Date, Story, And Who Is In...
TV Show

AJ and The Queen Season 2:Release Date, Story, And Who Is In The Cast Latest Updates!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
AJ and The Queen :

AJ and The Queen is an American comedy-drama web television series. It is created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King for Netflix. Premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2020. The series is a Netflix original series capturing the adventures of Robert, a drag queen RubyRed and AJ, a smart street ten-year-old. AJ has a chip on her shoulder.

What about Season2 and it’s the release:

Netflix is yet to renew AJ and The Queen; there is no official announcement of Season 2. However, the show only debuts in January 2020, so there is still time for the report. Netflix uses viewing figures to determine renewal decisions as well as critical reception. The show received a series in the order in May 2018, but the cast was not revealed till September 2018. Till now, we can only expect it in late 2021.

Storyline and plot :

Season one ends with most of the storyline left up in the air. Louis walks in on officer Kennedy and another man and storms off in anger. Season two may see the two reconcile. Brianna is reunited with AJ in the finale’s final scene, but it is clear that AJ is furious with her mother, and Robert is heartbroken to see her. The final moments of the finale suggest that season two will be about Robert’s journey to reunite AJ.

