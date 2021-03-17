Aj And The Queen’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Other Updates! Is This The End Of This Comedy Series?

Netflix has officially canceled the production of this RuPaul-led comedy series, which is unfortunate for all fans.

With ten epic episodes, season one of ‘Aj and the Queen’ came to a close. After its premiere on January 10, 2020, this episode received a lot of positive feedback.

Red Ruby- Robert Lee is the protagonist of this novel, whose boyfriend disappears with all of his life savings, leaving him stranded. Ruby’s idea of opening a drag club is also thrown out the window now that the capital is gone.

Robert decides to embark on a cross-country drag tour in order to start anew, totally unaware of AJ’s presence in the back of his RV. Throughout the ten-episode tour, Robert and AJ grow closer and form a beautiful father-daughter relationship as they face various challenges together.

When will it be broadcast?

Unfortunately, this show has been canceled for the time being, so there will be no release date soon. Despite its large fan base and favorable reviews, this series received only a small percentage of public criticism. We can only hope that Netflix changes its mind, or that the show is renewed by another network.

Since the production will be influenced by the pandemic, if this show were revived, the potential release date will be mid-2021.

Season 2 of AJ and the Queen What will happen, according to the plot?

Season 2 will have no storyline since the show has been officially canceled. If this show returns for some reason, it might be a little too concentrated on AJ. Brianna and AJ may reconcile, as the mother-daughter rivalry was clearly visible in Season 1.

Robert Lee should be able to put his past disappointments behind him and pursue a new goal or role in life. The first season follows Ruby Red in her quest to become the heroin Queen of the United States.

Her road crosses with AJ, who accompanies her on her journey through the United States. Robert and AJ’s relationship improves significantly, and Robert starts to believe that they may be more than friends, more like father and wife.