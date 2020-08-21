Home TV Show AJ and The Queen Season 2: Release and renewal status , Is...
TV Show

AJ and The Queen Season 2: Release and renewal status , Is Netflix planning to cancel it?

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
- Advertisement -

AJ and The Queen is an American comedy drama web television series. A creation of Tu Paul and Michael Patrick King. The show premiere on Netflix on January 10 2020 . It’s a Netflix original series capturing adventures of a drag queen, Robert and AJ . AJ is a street smart ten years old . After viewing season one crowd now wants to know about the future of the show.

AJ and The Queen season 2 renewal Status

Netflix is yet to announce the renewal of the show for season two. Till now there is no official confirmation regarding season two is there. Meanwhile there are leaks that Netflix is planning to cancel down the show. Though the show is full of entertainment and drama but mean time there are controversies also. Because of which Netflix may take decisions against the show. If the show renews it will available with season 2 till late 2021. So just hope for a favourable decision.

AJ and The Queen Season 2 Plot

Season one ends with most of the storyline left up in the air. Louis walks in on officer Kennedy and another man. And storms off in anger . Season two may see the two reconceal . Brianna is reunited with AJ in finale scene but it is clear that AJ is furious with her mother. Robert meanwhile is heart broken to see the ten years old go. The final moments of finale suggest season 2 will be about Robert’s journey to reunite AJ.

Also Read:  Zero seasons 2: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Recover All Favorite Storyline Here

 

 

Also Read:  I am not okay with this season 2; introduction; release date; interesting facts and plot lines; trailer;
Yogesh Upadhyay

Must Read

DRACULA SEASON 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Twist Here !!!

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
It is a series developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat on 1987 novel of same name by Bram Stoker released on Netflix. It is...
Read more

Bea stars season 2; interesting acts; cast and characters; release date and latest updates

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
The series was first released in the year of  2016 and it had won many of the television awards. The series “bea stars” is one...
Read more

The martix 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know !!

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
This film is one of the popular films and it is also one of the upcoming films. The cinematography of this series was done...
Read more

D.C. Titans Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything you must know !!

TV Show Yogesh Upadhyay -
An adoption from D.C. comics group Teen Titans. Titans is a net television series by Greg Berlanti , Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldman ....
Read more

Kungfu Panda 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know !!

TV Show Aditya Kondal -
Kung Fu Panda is a run of American Wuxia action-comedy movies. This initial franchise introduction in 2008. And until today has two parts falls in...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.