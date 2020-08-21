AJ and The Queen Season 2: Release and renewal status , Is Netflix planning to cancel it?

- Advertisement -

AJ and The Queen is an American comedy drama web television series. A creation of Tu Paul and Michael Patrick King. The show premiere on Netflix on January 10 2020 . It’s a Netflix original series capturing adventures of a drag queen, Robert and AJ . AJ is a street smart ten years old . After viewing season one crowd now wants to know about the future of the show.

AJ and The Queen season 2 renewal Status

Netflix is yet to announce the renewal of the show for season two. Till now there is no official confirmation regarding season two is there. Meanwhile there are leaks that Netflix is planning to cancel down the show. Though the show is full of entertainment and drama but mean time there are controversies also. Because of which Netflix may take decisions against the show. If the show renews it will available with season 2 till late 2021. So just hope for a favourable decision.

AJ and The Queen Season 2 Plot

Season one ends with most of the storyline left up in the air. Louis walks in on officer Kennedy and another man. And storms off in anger . Season two may see the two reconceal . Brianna is reunited with AJ in finale scene but it is clear that AJ is furious with her mother. Robert meanwhile is heart broken to see the ten years old go. The final moments of finale suggest season 2 will be about Robert’s journey to reunite AJ.