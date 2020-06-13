Home TV Show AJ and The Queen Season 2 is cancelled! Latest updates about the...
AJ and The Queen Season 2 is cancelled! Latest updates about the show

By- Sundari P.M
Netflix’s AJ and The Queen are rumored to be cancelled and the news is confirmed now. Netflix has been cancelling a lot of shows recently and they haven’t spoken about the reason behind it. This has made fans worried as fans have been waiting for more episodes since Season 1. Some fans even started a petition to continue the show. AJ and The Queen are created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King. Season one debuted on Netflix in January 2020 and the show was cancelled in March.

About the show:

The show is about the journey of Ruby Red who travels across the country for drag shows in her RV along with AJ, who is an 11-year-old. They experience a lot of things as they travel, meet new people, and change their lives for the better. As we go through the episodes we can also get to experience a beautiful relationship between Queen and AJ. It is funny how opposites they are but is beautiful. We can also get to see a lot of drag shows and more.

The cast of the show:

 RuPaul Charles as Robert Lincoln Lee/Ruby Red, Izzy G. as Amber Jasmine “AJ” Douglas, Josh Segarra as Hector Ramirez/Damien Sanchez, Katerina Tannenbaum as Brianna Douglas, AJ’s mother, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis Bell/Cocoa Butter and Tia Carrere as Leilani Kaua’i/Lady Danger

We can see a lot of drag queens as a cameo in the show. 

Release date and trailer:

The show is cancelled now which is confirmed. We see that Netflix cares about the viewing numbers but still, the show was pretty much popular. Maybe the show didn’t meet up with Netflix’s expectations. Nothing has been confirmed as Netflix did not reveal the reason for the cancellation which made the fans even sadder. Fans find this show different from others, motivated and life-changing. So fans are worried as they can’t witness the magic anymore.

There won’t be any trailer for Season one.

Season one is available on Netflix.

 

Sundari P.M

