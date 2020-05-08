Home Technology Airtel Launches Prepaid Plans For Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199
Technology

Airtel Launches Prepaid Plans For Rs 99, Rs 129 and Rs 199

By- Manish yadav
Bharti Airtel has established three programs for circles that were chosen. With 28 days of validity, these programs can be found in circles. With prices moving around Rs 199 and starting from Rs 99, all of these are data programs that have advantages and calling like Wynk Music, Zee5, and Airtel XStream subscription.

Also, the Rs 129 program, along with the Rs 99 plan includes 1GB of information and calls. You get 1GB of data every day, although the Rs 199 program consists of 100 SMS and calls.

The Rs 99 program includes 100 SMS and is legal for 18 times. It’s obtainable in Kolkata, Jharkhand, Bihar, MP and Chattisgarh, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP West, and East Bengal circles.

The Rs 129 program has a validity of 24 days, and users get 300 SMS. This program is available at Jharkhand, Bihar, and Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, and Uttarakhand.

The Rs 199 program is valid for 24 days and has 100 SMS together with 1GB of data every day. Airtel is offering circles to the Rs 199 program in circles since the Rs 129 plan, such as Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP, and Chattisgarh.

Also Read:  OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro New Update To Fix More Issues

Furthermore, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan East, and Goa, Maharashtra, UP West and Uttarakhand Alongside West Bengal may also avail the Rs 199 program.

Also Read:  Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G- Specifications And Review
