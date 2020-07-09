Agents of Shield Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Allowed All Storyline Here

- Advertisement -

Agents of Shield Season 7

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. may be coming to an end, but the A.B.C. Marvel series has 13 episodes to enjoy first. Season 7 of the show follows on from the events which saw the team flee to 1930s New York, and several cast members from the present will return. The trailer for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 also reveals the show’s final plot as the team has to save HYDRA.

When will Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 air?

The final season of the Marvel show will premiere on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 p.m. E.T. / 9 p.m. C.T. on A.B.C. The 13 episodes will then air weekly on the network until August 12, when the season (and series) final will air.

After episodes air, they will be available to watch online on the A.B.C. website and app. The first six seasons, meanwhile, are streaming on Netflix. Season 7, however, is more likely to come to Disney+ after it airs on A.B.C., though the streamer has not revealed its release date for the show’s final season.

Who is in the cast of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7?

The following characters are expected to appear in the last episodes of the show:

LMD-Coulson – Clark Gregg Melinda May – Ming-Na Wen Daisy ‘Skye’ Johnson – Chloe Bennet Leo Fitz – Iain De Caestecker Jemma Simmons – Elizabeth Henstridge Alphonso ‘Mack’ Mackenzie – Henry Simmons Elena ‘Yo-Yo’ Rodriguez – Natalia Cordova-Buckley Deke Shaw – Jeff Ward

Several other cast members from the Marvel television universe are confirmed to be in Season 7. These include Patton Oswalt, who will play a 1930s forebear of the Koenig family members he has performed throughout the show, and Enver Gjokaj, bringing back his character of Daniel Sousa from fellow comic book show Agent Carter .

Bennet has also teased some other prominent cast members who will be appearing in the show. She said to Tv Line: “There are a few people that I think fans are going to be excited to see… It’s a gratifying season for the fans.”

What will happen in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7?

The official A.B.C. plot synopsis for the show reads: “Coulson and the Agents of The Shield are thrust backwards in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.”

The trailer for the final season also gives some hints at the plot of the last episodes. Titles card read, “Their final mission. Change the past to rescue the future.” We also hear Coulson and Johnson say: “To save S.H.I.E.L.D. we have to save HYDRA.”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 starts on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 p.m. E.T. on A.B.C.