After Life Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need to Know About Series !!!!!

- Advertisement -

The streaming program Netflix has an unbelievable show that has turned into a massive amount of love from the fans and After Life is among them. Ricky Gervais makes it. Gervais is also the writer of the comedy collection. All out two seasons came so much that got good reviews from fans and the critics.

The series relies on Tony, whose existence wholly altered after his wife’s departure. Presently, after watching all the last season episodes, fans are requesting the third run of this series. They need to understand whether season 3 After Life is going on or not. Here’s everything you should know about it.

After Life Season 3 Information

So we’ve got some fantastic news for you, Netflix has given the green light to the next run of this parody show. The new season was proclaimed exceptionally long after the coming of season 2. The streaming app did not set aside an extended effort to renew the series as the show has a huge fan.

After Life Season 3: CAST

Diane Morgan played the role of Kath

Ethan Lawrence played the role of James

Tracy Ann Oberman played the role of Rebecca

Paul Kaye played the part of the psychiatrist

Ricky Gervais played the role of Tony Johnson

Tony Way played the role of Lenny

David Earl played the role of Brian

Joe Wilkinson played the role of Postman Pat

Mandeep Dhillon played the role of Sandy

Jo Hartley played the role of June

Roisin Conaty played the role of Roxy

Penelope Wilton played the role of Anne

Ashley Jensen played the role of Emma

Tom Basden played the role of Matt

Peter Egan, who played the role of Paul

Colin Hoult played the role of Ken Otley.

After Life Season 3 Release Date

Back in May 2020, the next run of the series was declared. At the point, it was discovered that Gervais started working at the material of the third season. He affirmed it through a post on Twitter. So the third season is in the start phase of improvement. The shooting will take a lot of time because of Coronavirus.