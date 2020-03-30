After Life Season 2: Ricky Gervais series is coming back to Netflix

- Advertisement -

Ricky Gervais’ brutally honest humor for another series is coming back to Netflix After Life.

This means fans will probably be reunited with protagonist Tony grieving — who will be reprising their roles? And when will the new episodes hit on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know (**WARNING: SPOILERS FOR AFTERLIFE SERIES ONE**)…

When is After Life season 2 on Netflix?

After Life will return for another series on 24th April 2020.

After Life returns on 24 April. Yes, the dog will be back! @rickygervais, too. But the dog!! pic.twitter.com/75wIb96KSr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 13, 2020

Previously, Netflix announced the news of another season using a Twitter post captioned with a quotation from Ricky Gervais: “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been mad. And heartwarming.

“But now I must make sure the next season is even better so I’ll probably have to work considerably harder than usual. Annoying really.”

Gervais announced in March that he’d already begun writing series two, and in August he shared a photograph from the read-through…

Filming on the new season started on 9th September.

What is After Life about?

Following Life follows misanthropic newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais), who learns to cope after the death of his wife by determining to state and do whatever he likes, whatever the consequences.

Tony becomes depressed and suicidal after his beloved Lisa (Kerry Godliman) passes away from breast cancer, also tries to adopt a rude and damaging character, but finds himself threatened by the kindness of those around him.

Regardless of the topic matter being hefty, the sitcom was praised to be both poignant and amusing in equal measure.

What will happen in After Life season two?

Gervais will definitely be back as the creator and star of the series and, though casting hasn’t been confirmed, it’s anticipated that most of the original actors will reprise their roles in the sitcom, such as…

Kerry Godliman as Tony’s late wife Lisa, Ashley Jensen as the nurse of Tony’s dad, Roisin Conaty as neighborhood prostitute Daphne, Diane Morgan as Tony’s colleague, Tony Way as Tony’s colleague and friend, Mandeep Dhillon as a trainee journalist, David Bradley as Tony’s dad, Tom Basden as Tony’s boss and brother-in-law Matt, Penelope Wilton as widow Anne and Paul Kaye as the psychiatrist.

Unless, like Lisa, he seems in flashbacks Tim Plester’s personality Julian is not expected to return.

Who is creator and star Ricky Gervais?

Gervais previously revealed that there’s”a little clue” in the final episode of the first season regarding where the series could go next.

During Tony’s graveside meaningful and deep with Anne, he says: “I will carry on doing and saying exactly what I want and punishing the world, but I’m going to punish people who deserve it. I will use my superpower for good.”

Gervais created sitcoms The Office, Extras, Derek and Life’s Too Short and feature films Cemetery Junction (with his long-time collaborator Stephen Merchant), David Brent: Life on the Road and Special Correspondents.

He has a list of Hollywood credits including the films Ghost City, Muppets Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and The Invention of Lying, also has hosted the Golden Globes four times.

Is there a trailer for After Life season 2?

Not yet, but the following is a compilation of outtakes from show one for you in the mood…

to celebrate the news of season 2 here’s @rickygervais and the cast of After Life pissing about aka the season 1 bloopers pic.twitter.com/uTuUxPdvzX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 3, 2019