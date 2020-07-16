After Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Update!!

- Advertisement -

After Life:

After Life is a British Black comedy cum tragic drama web television series. It is created, written, produced by Ricky Gervais who himself is the lead character. The season one was dropped on 8 March 2019. Recently season two was premiered on 24 April 2020 on Netflix. Netflix and Ricky Gervais reached a new project deal which includes the renewal of after Life for season 3.

The plot of the show:

After Life follows misanthropic newspaper journalist Tony who learns to cope with the losses. After his wife’s death, who died due to breast cancer he decided to do whatever he wants. Tony becomes depressed and suicidal after the death of his beloved wife. He tries to embrace a rude and destructive personality.

After Life Season 2 release:

The season two of this web television series dropped on 24 April 2020 Friday. Fans have been binge-watching the enter series after more than one year of waiting and others are desperate to know the new series end.

After Life Season 2 storyline:

As expected it was an emotional roller coaster, to say the least. The series began with Tony still grieving the loss of his wife Lisa. However quite quickly, his attempts to be more Zen began to crumble, as he struggled to cope with his losses. The penultimate episode Tony dealt with another huge loss of his father. Tony explains to his friends that he was expecting this for a long time since his father diagnosed with Dementia.

Till the end, Tony is just trying to cope with the losses ad meanwhile confused about his feelings for his father’s nurse Emma. After his father’s death, she refused to meet him as he didn’t want a serious relationship. These things made him think about suicide but when he was ready then only Emma came with a changed mind and saved him.

Cast and artists :

Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Diane Morgan, Mandeep Dhillon, David Bradley, Kerry Godlim, Ashley Jensen, Paul Kye, Penelope Wilton, Joe Wilkinson.