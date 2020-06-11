Home TV Show AFTER LIFE SEASON 2: Official Netflix air date, Trailer, Cast, Story plot...
AFTER LIFE SEASON 2: Official Netflix air date, Trailer, Cast, Story plot and everything you need to know so far

By- Rida Samreen
RELEASE DATE:

After Life series 2 launched on Netflix on Friday 24 April. If you need to catch up on the first series, Season 1 is available in full on Netflix now.

 TRAILER:

The trailer is already out because season 2 is already airing. Click on the link below to get a brief outlook of what happens in season 2.

CAST:

The second series of the Netflix show once again follows journalist Tony (played by Gervais), who is suicidal following the death of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman). Diane Morgan is cast against type as the office hippie, Ashley Jensen plays the nurse Tony fancies and Joe Wilkinson is the oddball postman.

Roisin Conaty plays the local sex worker. while Paul Kaye is an unconventional psychotherapist, and Penelope Wilton the bereaved widow with whom Tony shares a graveyard bench.

STORY PLOT:

In Season 2, we see Tony decide to try and become a better friend and colleague. He realizes that everyone is grappling with their problems – especially after learning the Tambury Gazette, where he works, faces possible closure – but he’s still really struggling with grief.

Despite its heavy subject matter, After Life is far from being nihilistic or pessimistic about the world. It’s almost sunnily optimistic, with a touching faith in the redeeming goodness of others; those hoping for a new cringe-comedy classic along the lines of The Office or Extras might be disappointed.

Rida Samreen

