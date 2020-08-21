AFTER LIFE SEASON 2: Future Release Date, Cast And Collective Information Here

- Advertisement -

It is a British Black comedy-drama web series created, written

and produced by Ricky Gervais, who is a star. It was launched

on March 8, 2019. The second series was launched on April 24, 2020.

Charlie Hanson produces it. Running time is about 25-31

minutes. The production company name is “Derek Productions.”

Original release on March 8, 2019.

On May 9, 2018, Netflix announces had given production for the first season has six

episodes. On January 14, 2019, series announced of the premiere on

March 8, 2019. On April 3, 2019, it was announced that the series

was renewed for the second season. Series first time was created by

Gervais extended by two seasons. Ricky Gervais was a star in

this series.

Photography began in July 2018 in London. It

was filmed by Hampstead, Hemel Hempstead, and Camber

Sands in East Sussex. On April 10, 2020, the official trailer was

released. On April 24, all six episodes of the series were released.

The first season received a positive response on release.