After Destiny 2 Fans Panic About New Dungeon Leaving, Bungie Clarifies It Will Return

On June 9, Bungie propelled an unexpected dungeon as a feature of Destiny 2’s Season of Arrivals. The Prophecy dungeon — a three-player assault like movement occurring in the secretive domain of the Nine — was a moment hit.

However, after looking into it further of the dungeon’s trailer, players discovered that Prophecy would just be accessible until Sept. 21, the finish of Season of Arrivals. Bungie has since explained this isn’t the situation and has expelled the content from the trailer, however, the dungeon may at present vanish for a period.

Cozmo, one of the Destiny 2 network supervisors, remarked in the string late Thursday night, recommending that the dungeon may leave, however just briefly.

It’s not so much clear if the dungeon will vanish when Bungie dispatches Destiny 2: Beyond Light this fall said Cozmo. However, on the off chance that the dungeon does to sure leave, Bungie will bring it back inside a season.

A New Concept

The possibility of a dungeon in Destiny 2 is moderately new. The Shattered Throne was the first of its sort, and it propelled in the fall of 2018 with Destiny 2: Forsaken. Pit of Heresy hit not long after Shadowkeep a year ago. Prediction is just the game’s third dungeon, and it’s first with one of a kind loot — regardless of whether a large portion of it originates from different territories of the game.

With the ongoing declaration of the Destiny Content Vault set up, players expected that Bungie needed to expel Prophecy because of memory concerns.

It’s hazy when Prophecy will come back to Destiny 2 once it leaves on Sept. 21. Be that as it may, Cozmo proposes it will just take a season off, which means players ought to have the option to investigate the domain of the Nine again via season 13 this winter.

Bungie will dispatch Destiny 2: Beyond Light on Sept. 22 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. The cutting edge form of Destiny 2 — running at 4K goals at 60 edges for every second — will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sometime in the not too distant future.