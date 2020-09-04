Actor – Chris Pine Want to Do Right Now Star Trek 4!!!

- Advertisement -

While he has not heard anything about it occurring, Chris Pine says he would be more than pleased to play Captain Kirk in a different Star Trek movie. Pine, who played with the iconic character in Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond, talked with J. Claude Deering on his Things Are Going “`Great For Me and asked about the possibility of playing the job at a new movie.

“I have not heard anything,” Pine said (per JoBlo). “I mean I have asked these questions all of the time. I am like the last person to find out anything. So, I’ve discovered, what have I noticed? Tarantino will perform you. And, who’s it? Noah Hawley was likely to do anything else, then fell through. And he’s going to do something together with the Discovery, the brand new Alex Kurtzman-led throw. So, I truly don’t understand. I am aware that Paramount is coming from having restructured a little and sort of a significant company restructuring. So, when all dust settles, something concrete will come from it, and we are going to get to work. I would really like to get it done.”

Though the franchise is doing good on ””””” TV involving Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard in Addition to the animated humour Star Trek: Lower Decks and the forthcoming Strange New Worlds and Section 31, it’s stalled out to the large screen. In the J.J. Abrams-started reboot show, a fourth movie postponed out after the Past disappointed in the box office. While other movies have developed, including Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated entrance along with Noah Hawley’s planned sequel, neither is moving ahead at this moment.