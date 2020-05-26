- Advertisement -

A Sequel of the Japanese Manga Series, Made in Abyss to be Premiered

The Japanese Manga Series, Made in Abyss is an anime television series, written by Akihito Tsukushi and published by Takeshobo. It was first aired in 2017.

It is about an orphan girl Riko who finds a humanoid robot in Abyss, named Reg. Then she makes friends with Reg to assist her to descend into the Earth to find her mother.

To continue with this plot, a sequel of this anime was officially announced to be released.

Release Date of the Show

Despite an official announcement that there will be a second of Made in Abyss, it has not been confirmed yet that exactly when it would release.

Updates of Made in Abyss 2

On 18th January 2020, a trailer of the sequel was uploaded on the official website of anime. And, it was announced that there will be a sequel. But the trailer did not confirm about the storyline of the sequel.

The anime series sequel can be Made in Abyss Season 2 depending on the manga source material.

So, the viewers are very eagerly waiting for that announcement to be made.

Casting Members of the Sequel

The star cast of Made in Abyss 2 are Monica Rial, Samantha Stevens, Lisa Villegas, Toshiyuki Morikawa, and Miyu Tomita.

Further information is not available as of now regarding the series.

The Storyline of Made in Abyss 2

The Plot of Season 1 was about a young girl Riko, who is an orphan and finds a robot in the Abyss, who looks exactly like a human boy. She named her Reg. Then she makes friends with Reg and goes deep into the Earth to find her long lost mother.

Later on, when Riko was able to find her mother with the help of Reg, she bids goodbye to her friends and Reg.

In Season 2, Riko and Reg might fall for each other due to that trip in Abyss. And then they might be facing some turns which are kind of normal to keep the audience in suspense and make it more interesting.

But the exact storyline has not been known yet.