A Discovery of Witches Season2: Release date,plot,cast and much more about the show!

A Discovery of Witches is a British television program based on All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness. Its name is after the first book in the trilogy. The show is producing jointly under Bad Wolf and Sky productions. The first season was premiered on 19 September 2018 till November 2018, with a total of eight episodes.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 release:

Till now, there is no such confirmation date for the release of season two. But the series may be available till the end of this year. Though the good thing is that all the filming and production work is wrapped up. But till now, there is no sign of trailer. As we have to just wait for episodes to be available. According to director Garden Blackburn, they are not in favor of any more delay because pandemic post-production processes are postponed. But they have assured that the audience will witness next season around the end of this year.

Plot/Storyline of the show

The second season of the series will be on Harkness already released book Shadow of Night. The mission is to locate a witch to tutor Diana and to find traces of Ashmole 782. But as the net of Matthew’s past tightness around them, they embark on a very different journey.

One that takes them into the heart of a 1500 years old vampire’s shadow history. Though Season2 will pick up from the end of season one, but, surely, there will be some divergences. So, until the release of the trailer stay updated.

Cast and artists :

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer will be reprising their roles in season two. Tom Hughes is going to join the cast for new episodes. Other cast includes Sheila Hancock, James Purifoy, Steven Cree, Lindsay Duncan, Louis Brealy, Owen Teale , Aisling Loflus , Greg MC Hugh , Elarica Johnson and Valarie Petteford.