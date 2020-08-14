A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release date, cast, plot is it facing delays ?

- Advertisement -

A Discovery of Witches is a British television program. Adoption from all souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness. And its name is after the first book in the Trilogy. Production credits jointly go to Bad Wolf production and Sky productions. Eight episodes first season premiere on 14 September 2018 till November 2018.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Release :

There is no such confirmation about the release date for the second season. But expectations are series will return at a point. That point may be before the end of this year. The good and fortunate thing is that shooting and filming processes are all wrapped up for a brand new season. So, now we just have to wait for the new season to announce. According to Farren Blackburn, they are not in favour of any more delays.

Plot for A Discovery of Witches Season 2 :

The second season of the series will be on Harkness’s previous release book Shadow of Night. And the mission is to locate a witch to tutor Diana and find trances of Ashmole 782. But as the net of Matthew’s past tightens around them, they embark on a different journey. One that takes them into the heart of 1500 years old Vampire’s shadow history.

So excited to hear #ADiscoveryOfWitches Season 2 has a premiere date. It may be in the UK but it means that a US date should come soon! https://t.co/E76g1PSVtQ — Hidden Remote (@HiddenRemote) August 8, 2020

Season 2 will surely pick up from the end of season one. And will return on track.

The cast for A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 :

Mathew Goode and Teresa Palmer will be reprising their roles in season 2. Tom Hughes is going the cast for new episodes. Other cast includes Sheila Hamhock, James Purifoy, Steven Cree, Lindsay Duncan, Louise Brealey, Owen Teale, Fishing Loflus, Greg McHugh, Erica Johnson.