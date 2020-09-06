A Discovery of Witches Season 2 :Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Need to Know Everything Here !!

- Advertisement -

A Discovery of Witches is a British television programme . Basically adoption from All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness named after the first book in triology. The show is a co-production of Bad Wolf and Sky Productions . First season of the show dropped on 19 September 2018 till November 2018 with a total of eight episodes . Now fans and audience are eager to know about second season and it’s release .

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Release Date:

There is no such confirmation regarding the release date for season 2 till now . But series may return at some point before end of 2020 . The good news is that shooting is all wrapped for a new season. And we have to just wait for new season and new episodes . According to director Darren Blackburn , they are not in favor of may more delay . It’s possible that due to pandemic there may be postpone in some post production processes . But they are trying their best to bring season two till 2020 ends .

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Plot :

The second season will be on Harknes’s already released book Shadow of Night . The mission is to locate a witch tutor Diana and to find trances of Ashmole 782. But as the net of Matthew’s past tightness around them , they embark on a very different journey . One that takes them to heart of 1500 years old Vampire’s shadow history . Season two will pick up from there through as with season one there may be some divergences .