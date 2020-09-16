Home TV Show A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More Details
A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More Details

A Discovery of Witches, which premiered on 14 September 2018, on Sky One, gained a lot of popularity instantly after its release. It comprised eight episodes in total, together with each of those episodes running for approximately 45 minutes. Adapted from the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness, this British TV series stars Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, Aiysha Hart, Owen Teale, Alex Kingston, and Valarie Pettiford in the lead roles. The Discovery of Witches has been critically acclaimed for its fresh storyline and the cast’s splendid performance and has been nominated for many prestigious awards.

When Will A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Release?

The series has revived for two consecutive seasons, set to go live in the upcoming years. The manufacturers have confirmed the renewal and are anticipating the next season to launch in January 2021. Season two will be consist of ten episodes. The sequels will be based on the second and third books of this trilogy, Shadow of Night and The Novel of Life. The filming of the upcoming sequel had started earlier this year. They had gratefully wrapped up before COVID-19 hit the ground. The amusement business, severely affected on account of the continuing pandemic. A good deal of production has been placed on hold as a result of the same. We’re thankful that A Discovery of Witches year 2 isn’t among them. The fans are looking forward to celebrating the beginning of the new year with a few witches and vampires!

Who Will Return As The Cast?

One can rest assured about the lead roles from the last season to create a sequel comeback. Teresa Palmer anticipated returning as Diana Bishop, Matthew Goode, to feature as Matthew Clairmont yet again. Other than that, one can also watch Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, and Louise Brealey as Gillian Chamberlain. However, the makers haven’t confirmed any fresh faces. However, based on resources, Tom Huges and Michael Jibson could be on board for the upcoming season. They’ll be playing the roles of Kit Marlowe and Emperor Rudolf II, respectively. The team may also feature Steven Cree as Gallowglass De Clermont and James Purefoy as Philippe De Clermont.

We hope to hear more from the makers concerning the cast and the storyline of the sequel, and we’ll update here as soon as we get further info.

