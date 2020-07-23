7 Best Movies like “How do you know” that worth a watch!!

How do you know it is a 2010 American romantic comedy film. This drama movie centers on a softball player, Lisa. After evicted from the national team tries to evaluate her life. She meets a businessman, George, who recently inherited his father’s empire. They both seek to discover love. The twist is Lisa’s potential boyfriend is unaware of this. So the whole movie becomes a love triangle as everyone is trying their best.
Seven films like ‘How do you know’ that you must watch :
- Love Actually: Love Actually is a classic tragic romance drama film. Released on 6 November 2003. So the story is of Mark and Juliet with a twist: Juliet is married to Mark’s best friend. Mark displays a sense of responsibility. This movie is watched because of its heartfelt premises.
- Bridget Jone’s Diary: This movie has a concept of love triangle owing to hilarious comedy. Released on 4 April 2001. So Daniel and Mark are arch enemies, but they fell in love with the same woman. Because Mark is a married man, Daniel tries to tell this to Bridget ………………….
- There is something about Mary: This is a romantic comedy-drama film released on 15 June 1998. So here we meet a bunch of men all of them behind a woman, Mary. But she develops a connection with Greg and Pat because of which those men plan
- My Best Friend’s Wedding: One of the masterpieces carved by Julia Roberts released on 20 June 1997. It is a classic example of a romantic comedy. So the main character realizes that she is in love with her best friend. Meanwhile, his best friend has announced his wedding with someone else………….
- Gone with Wind: A reasonably old film with a release on 15 December 1939. In the era of the Civil War. The story is as follows: A 16 years old selfish girl, Scarlett. Falls in love with Ashley, who is betrothed to someone else.
- Leap Year: An action and adventure package with a romantic drama. This is an American film with a release on 6 January 2010. So Amy Adams travels to Dublin to purpose her boyfriend on the leap year. But the weather plays spoilsport. As Mathew rescued her………….
- Bend it like Beckham: Bend it like Beckham is a drama film full of sports, friendship, and surpass romance released on 11 April 2002. The story revolves around an Indian girl from a conservative family in the US. She pursues a career in football against her family. Meanwhile falls in love with her coach…………….