7 Best Movies like ‘Desperado’ that worth to watch!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
  1. Desperado is an American-Mexican action crime thriller movie. It released in the 1990s with a plot of Mexico and Latin America. This 104 min short film is centered around a gunslinger who’s embroiled in a war with a local drug runner. It is known for its rough, suspenseful, realistic, and dark humor.

    Seven moves like Desperado that worth to watch:

    1. Once upon a time in Mexico:     Released in the early 20s in the USA and Mexico, it’s an action-crime thriller movie. A 102 mins long film with a plot of Mexico and Latin America. Storyline centers Hitman ‘El Mirarchi’ becomes involved in international espionage. Involving a psychotic CIA agent and a corrupt Mexican general.    
    2. Machete (2010):                Machete is also the USA originate action crime thriller movie released in 2010. A short 105 mins story packed with dark humor, intimate nudity, crime, corruption, and parody. The story goes like this after being set up and betrayed by a man who hired him to assassinate a senator. An ex-Federal launches a brutal rampage of revenge.    
  2.   Last Man Standing (1996):. This is an American action crime drama movie. It is the    first part of Last Man Standing and is of 101 mins. Full of action, thrill, suspense,       agent, rivalry, crime, and much more. So the story goes as Colin Smith, a mysterious   stranger who is drawn into a vicious war between two prohibited gangs. But in this   dangerous game, he switches allegiances because of the highest bidding. Her part of   the Last Man Standing series originated in the USA, a package of action, crime, and   thrill. But the plot of Land Vegas, California and Mexico, and 107 mins long. So it starts   as Ray Owens is Sheriff of quiet US border town of Sommerton. But after leaving LAPD   following a bungled operation……       

    1. John Wick (2014):                  John Wick is the favorite agent character of people around the globe. John Wick is an action crime thriller 107 min long movie. Released in 2013 but it represents the plot of the USA and New York. The storyline is as follows ex- Hitman John Wick comes out because of those gangsters who destroyed his life…….
    2. Machete kills (2013):                  It is an action and crime thriller 107 main long film. Representing plot of USA, Texas, and Washington DC. The story catches track as President of USA recruits ex-federal agent Machete because of a mission, which is just impossible. But now he must take down a revolutionary and eccentric billionaire arms dealer. Who also has a hatched plan…                                  
    3. One in the Chamber:              One in the Chamber is an Action crime thriller 91 mins film of 21st century. But the plot is of Prague, Czech Republic, and Eastern Europe. So the story is as follows: A seasoned assassin plays both sides in a Russian gang War. Because of this becomes a target of an unknown enemy.             
Yogesh Upadhyay

