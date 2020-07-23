Home Movies 7 best movies like 'Cursed' one must watch!
7 best movies like ‘Cursed’ one must watch!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

 

Suppose you like these types of moves, and then this is definitely for you. It is bringing you seven best movies on these genres of werewolves and Dracula.

7 Best Movies like ‘Cursed’ that worth a watch:

  • American Wolf in Paris.              A comedy cum fantasy horror thriller which is 105 mins long. It represents the 90s Paris and Europe. And the plot is as An American man unwillingly gets involved in werewolves. They have developed a serum that allows them to transform at their will.            
  • The Last Boys:                        A 20 the century horror drama film which is 97 mins long. Representing 20 century California and the USA. A mother with her teen boys moves to a quiet small coastal town. But soon they find out it’s haunted and is overrun by vampires.   

                           

  • Fright Night: Fright Night is a 106 mins great American horror drama thriller. With a plot of 21st century Las Vegas and the USA. So the theme is as follows. A teen suspects their new neighbor is a vampire. But he fails to convince everybody. So he takes the help of a vampire hunter.               
  • Vampire in Brooklyn.          Vampire in Brooklyn is somewhat a romantic horror suspense film, which is 100 main long. With a plot of 90s New York. Maximilian, the lone survivor of a race of vampires, comes to Brooklyn because he is searching for his past life. There he meets.  
  • The Howling.                      The Howling is a horror-thriller film which is 91 mins long. And has a plot of 80s California. So after a bizarre and fatal encounter with a serial killer, a news reporter is sent to a rehabilitation center. And there it’s inhabitants was not like humans.         
  • Never cry Werewolf:               Never cry Ware wolf is a Canadian horror thriller film of 87 mins length. And it’s the theme on 21 at century teens. Teenager Loren doesn’t like her new neighbors and is suspicious about them.  
  • 976-Evil.                          976 -Evil is a horror-comedy suspense thriller of 92 mins. And with a plot of 20th century USA. People who dial 976-Evil receive something supernatural and turn into a bloodshed killer. A teen boy……            
