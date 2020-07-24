Home Movies 6 Best Movies like 'The F**k it List' must watch!!
Movies

6 Best Movies like ‘The F**k it List’ must watch!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

 If you watched this movie and want some more genres like these, than this is definitely for you.

6 Best Movies like ‘The F**k it List’ you must watch!

  1. The Edge of Seventeen: The Edge of Seventeen is an American teen comedy-drama film released in 2016. Though it is a teen drama, but people of every age love watching it. So the story centers a highschool Junior, Nadine. Who hates her school life but manages to go through it because of her best friends.
  2. The Last Summer: The Last Summer is a 2019 American teen drama film. It is a full package of comedy, romance, and entertainment. The main plot is as follows the teens who recently graduated from high school and are preparing for universities. Once, before leaving, just look back to their golden memories and relationships.      
  3. 21 (2008):21 cannot be said as a real highschool teen drama film. But it gives the same vibes as those genres give. It is a story representing the actual life of MIT students. The main character is a young genius boy looking for a way to pay his medical school fee. 

  1. 17 Again: It is an American originated heist drama film released on 28 March 2020. It takes us to the mid 19s high school season. So 17 Again follows the life of an older man who is divorced and his children too don’t love him. He just summaries his highschool times and want to be 17 again. Because he wants to start again and change his life.    
  2. Easy A: Easy A is a 2010 teen adult comedy. As it centers the life of highschool Teena and their struggles. So the story explores how even a small rumor of high school jungle can eventually grow into something bigger. And then completely change the life of involving people.                                
  3. Accepted (2006) : .Accepted is an American teen drama released on 18 August 2006. The film is about a high school graduates who get rejected by all colleges. Just convinces his parents, he is not worthless and starts a fake college. But Fake college eventually turns into a real college.       
Yogesh Upadhyay

