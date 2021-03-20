type here...
5th T20 Between India And England Today: Team India Have A Chance To Win Sixth Consecutive Series, Can Open With Rohit

The last and decisive match between India and England will be played in Ahmedabad today. The 5-match series between the two is currently tied at 2-2. India has the chance to win their sixth consecutive series and England for the third consecutive series. Team India has won all 5 T20 series since November 2019.

5th T20 Between India And England Today

The Indian team is invincible from the last 8 T20 series i.e. not lost. He got the last defeat in the series against Australia in February 2019. Whereas, the 2 T20 series against South Africa was 1-1 in September 2019.

At the same time, since September 2017, India has lost 2 of the last 19 series, including the Nidahas Trophy. Talking of England, during this time he has lost only 1 series. He was last defeated by India in the T20 series in July 2018.

A total of 18 matches have been played between India and England so far. Both have won 9–9 matches. England and Australia are the only teams that have beaten Team India the most in T20 International 9 times.

England would like to become the most successful team to defeat India by winning today’s match. At the same time, India would like to win this match and make an important step in the preparation of the series as well as the T20 World Cup.

Talking about Team India, in the fourth T20 on Thursday, Suryakumar Yadav scored 57 runs in his debut innings and won everyone’s heart. He may once again come to bat at number four for the team. At the same time, Lokesh Rahul reached double figures for the first time in the series.

Lokesh Rahul scored just 1 in the first three matches. He can be rested in the last match. Ishaan Kishan may return to his place. He did not play the fourth match due to injury. Apart from these, there is little chance of any other change in the team.

