5-Day Walk A Week Prevents Memory Loss, Prevents The Effects Of Aging On The Brain

If memory loss is to be stopped, walk 5 days a week. Walking daily increases blood circulation in the body and the effect of increasing age on the mind can be prevented. Scientists at the University of Texas have made this claim in their research.

This Is How Walk Works

A year of research on the American people revealed that brisk walk can prevent the memory from being affected. According to the researchers, walking increases the circulation of blood in the human brain. Because of this oxygen and nutrients reach the brain cells. As a result, the brain remains healthy.

Walk Required Because Memory Loss Does Not Cure

Researchers say the walk is also important because no cure has yet been found for memory loss caused by dementia. The daily walk works to improve memory further by preventing it from decreasing. In the US, 20 to 25 percent of people 65 years of age or older suffer from decreased memory.

Also know Why Memory Decreases

READ MORE:- If You Are Slim, Do Not Be Embarrassed, Eat This Super Food To Gain Weight

Scientists at the University of Texas say, as we age, our brain shrinks. However, we have not yet been able to find out why this happens. This may be due to the neuron’s decreased ability to send electric signals.

The hippocampus is the part of the brain responsible for learning something new and memorizing it. As a person gets older, its size gets smaller.

According to the researchers, the youth do aerobic exercise, which leads to better circulation of oxygen and blood in the brain. At the same time, activity in the elderly decreases with aging.

