27% Consider The Bald Person Ugly And 10% Infected, 6.2% Hesitate To Give Them Jobs

To understand how society views bald people, Harvard University conducted an online survey on more than 2 thousand people in America. The survey revealed that society considers bald people dirty, ugly, and mindless. One in every 6 people feels hesitant to talk to a person who is bald. Survey figures say that 6.2% of people do not feel comfortable giving jobs to a bald person.

What Causes Bald

Baldness is a disease called alopecia in the language of science. It is an autoimmune disease. In which the immune system that protects the body from diseases starts attacking the hair follicles. The hair starts falling fast and the person becomes bald. No exact cure for alopecia has been discovered so far.

There can be many reasons for baldness, says the expert. This includes reasons such as family history, changes in hormones, nutritional deficiencies, staying under stress. Apart from this, excessive use of chemical hair products, frequent shampoo-oil replacement, and non-application of hair oil have also been reported to be the cause of baldness.

What Did People Say In The Survey?

30% of people said bald people can get sick. 27% believed that these are ugly. At the same time, 10% said that they are infected. 4% consider them to be unintelligent and another 4% consider them dirty.

Bald Does Not Get Infected

Dr. Kerry Montgomery, a UK psychologist, says, “We have heard many times from patients in Alopecia how much people discriminate against them.” Stare at them. They question him and make comments that bother him.

Dr. Carey says such people avoid going out and getting mixed up in society. The survey shows how bald people struggle with discrimination. There is an illusion among people that bald people are battling an infectious disease, while this is completely wrong.

