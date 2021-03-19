type here...
Sport
19-Year-Old Lakshya Sen Men's And World Champion PV Sindhu Women's In The Quarter-Finals Of Singles, HS Prannoy Lost

India’s young badminton player Lakshmi Sen has reached the men’s singles quarterfinals in the All England Badminton Tournament. Lakshya became the youngest Indian player of 19 years to reach the last-8 of this tournament.

PV Sindhu

The target beat France’s Thomas Roxel 21-18 21-17 in the pre-quarterfinals. World champion PV Sindhu has also reached the final-8 in Women’s singles. Sindhu defeated Denmark’s line Kristoffersen 21-8, 21-8 in just 25 minutes.

Lakshya could not play in the tournament last year due to his father being Corona positive. He also stayed away from Thailand Open this year due to a back injury.
Earlier this month took part in the Swiss Open but lost in the first round against World No-2 Viktor Axelsen.

In the first round of the All England Badminton Tournament, Lakshya defeated world number 18 Kantaphon Wangcharoen. The goal was won 21-18 21-12 in 49 minutes. He defeated the French rival in 53 minutes in the second-round match.

PV Sindhu

In the first game, both players were ahead 18–18 at one time. But, the goal won the game three times in a row from here. A goal in the second game did not give Roxell a chance.

In another match of the second-rounder, India’s HS Prannoy had to face defeat. He was beaten by No. 1 player Kento Momento 21–15, 21–14. India’s pair of Satwiksairaj and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost out in mixed doubles, At the same time.

In 35 minutes They were defeated by Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo of Japan 21–19, 21–19. The fifth seed in women’s singles to PV Sindhu

