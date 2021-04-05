18 Again Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline Worth To Watch!!!

The drama 18 again (2020) is a 16-episode South Korean drama. The drama aired every Monday and Tuesday from September 21, 2020, to November 10, 2020. Every week, it aired on the original network JTBC, with each episode lasting approximately 1hr10min. Because of its star-studded cast and brilliant projection and representation, the show was a big hit.

Comedy, romance, life, youth, suspense, and fantasy are among the show’s genres. Ha, Byung Hoon directed the film, and Kim Do Yeon, Ahn Eun Bin, and Choi Yi Ryoon wrote the screenplay.

If you enjoyed the Hollywood film, you’ll enjoy the K-drama as well—packed it’s with life lessons, and the characters will grow on you. You won’t be able to stop crying at times, but the drama will also make you laugh out loud.

Here Are Some Factors To Binge-Watch 18 Again:

1. It depicts the difficulties that come with being pregnant as a teenager.

It’s not just rainbows and roses when you know you’re going to start a family at a young age. There’s the transition, the financial strain, and the anxiety about how you’ll raise your child when you’re still so young yourself. Your own visions, on the other hand, will have to take a back seat. 18 Via Da Jung and Dae Young’s love story, we get a glimpse of this truth and more.

2. Lee Do Hyun in the role of a young father is a must-watch.

Prepare to see a new side of actor Lee Do Hyun in his portrayal as a young father in 18 Again if you’ve seen him as the firefly in the fantasy drama Hotel Del Luna. It’s not easy to play a 37-year-old man in an 18-year-old boy’s body, but Do Hyun did a great job. His in-depth gestures in this series are spot-on and illustrate why he is worthy of an award.

3. You will sense Hong Dae Young’s efforts to keep his family together.

No drama has ever made us feel the determination of a father to ensure that his family receives the best possible care. Dae Young takes a break from his successful basketball career to work odd jobs to help support his family. He is treated unfairly at work because of his educational background as a high school graduate, and he has not been promoted despite being one of the company’s hardest workers.

4.Friendships last a lifetime.

Dae Young’s BFF, Go Deok Jin (Kim Kang Hyun), who also happens to be the CEO of a game company, is that one true friend who will never abandon you, particularly when you need him. Since high school, their friendship has remained close, and he has been there for Dae Young through all of his challenges.

On the iQIYI streaming platform, you can watch 18 again.