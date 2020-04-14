13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4: STORY PLOT, RELEASE DATE, TRAILER AND CAST.

- Advertisement -

13 reasons why season three landed on Netflix in August 2019, and the fourth season has been finally confirmed to be going ahead.

The show was inspired by Jay Asher’s book with the same title but has long outpaced the original source material, which initially centred on Clay Jensen following the death of Hannah Baker.

Netflix’s 13 reasons why season four will be the controversial US show’s final season. And it’s likely to cause more controversy, given that the show attracted a barrage of negative press for its inclusion of graphic suicide scene in the past. The streaming giant has since changed its model and is now leaning more towards commissioning new series.

13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4 CAST OF SEASON 4:

-Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette)

-Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford)

-Bryce (Justin Prentice)

-Justin (Brandon Flynn)

-Tony (Christian Navarro)

-Alex (Miles Heizer)

-Tyler (Devin Druid)

-Zach (Ross Butler)

-Jessica (Alisha Boe)

Most of the old characters will be starring as usual but we sure are looking forward to see what season 4 brings us with a new surprise.

13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE:

Netflix hasn’t said anything about when the show will be back, but we’ve had a new batch of episodes every year since it first arrived back in 2017, so we’d expect it to land in 2020, especially given that production is already under way so far. So far each season has taken around 14 months to produce and filming for season four was already underway as of August 1, 2019, so that would roughly place season four somewhere around October 2020 but can’t guarantee that.

13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4 TRAILER:

It’s common for trailers to arrive in the month leading up to release, so once we know the official premiere date, we’ll have a better idea when to expect the new one.