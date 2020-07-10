13 Reasons why season 4: review, plot and some spoilers

- Advertisement -

The most shocking and heartbreaking element of thirteen Reasons why’s finale flowed Justin Foley’s storyline and its end how it wrapped up. The character of Justin began as high school jock characterized by hanging out with boys and breaking the hearts of his past girlfriends. As series moves ahead, the character holds attention by his troubling home life and heroin addiction. The fourth season starts with a high note for Justin when he leaves rehab serious about staying on track by attending his support group meetings. But when he learns that his mother died due to overdose of drugs, he just not able to cope up. The major tragedy is witnessed at prom when Justin collapses on the ground and when admitted recognized with HIV AIDS.