13 Reasons why season 4: review, plot and some spoilers

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
13 Reasons why:

Thirteen Reasons Why is an American teen drama web television series developed for Netflix by Brian Yorkey, based on 2007 novel 13 Reasons Why by Jay Asher. Though it’s Various storylines, the show explores and depicts a wide range of social issues that high school teens face includes suicide, sex assault, bullying, racism, Jock culture, drugs, mental health, home violence, homophobia, police brutality, abortion, homelessness, deportation etc.

What was season 4 about(spoilers maybe) :

The most shocking and heartbreaking element of thirteen Reasons why’s finale flowed Justin Foley’s storyline and its end how it wrapped up. The character of Justin began as high school jock characterized by hanging out with boys and breaking the hearts of his past girlfriends. As series moves ahead, the character holds attention by his troubling home life and heroin addiction. The fourth season starts with a high note for Justin when he leaves rehab serious about staying on track by attending his support group meetings. But when he learns that his mother died due to overdose of drugs, he just not able to cope up. The major tragedy is witnessed at prom when Justin collapses on the ground and when admitted recognized with HIV AIDS.

Season also highlights last season’s Bryce murder secrets. Alex ends up forming a brief romantic relationship with Winston who decides to keep his lips sealed about Monty and Alex admits killing Bryce.
so finally the story started with cassettes end up with ruining many lives and many tragedies.

