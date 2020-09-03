13 Reasons Why Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, New Features And Every Details !!

- Advertisement -

After four seasons, with a total of 49 episodes, 13 Reasons Why are officially over. The Netflix adolescent drama wasn’t without controversy for decades, and the crowd addressed the series in a couple of ways that revealed sensationalism on some subjects. But for those who wish to know where the characters really ended, here is a rundown of what occurred to Clay Jensen, Jessica Davis, Justin Foley, Tyler Downs, and the remainder of the Liberty High students… Spoilers Shepherd!

What Happened To Clay In 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Clay Jensen appeared in the very first episode, played by Dylan Minnette. Upon getting Hannah’s infamous cassette tapes, Clay presented audiences with numerous plays that attracted surrogates and Liberty High. Originally Nirav and dumb, Clay finally develops a savior complicated in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and drives her to suicide.

The character characteristics appeared increasingly more throughout the entire season, as he took on a major role in 13 Reasons, a tight-knit group of buddies. Their responses ranged from reaching out to those seeking violence to violent or destructive revenge. However, by season 13, after season 3, everybody’s secrets and self-imposed burdens have contributed to frequent psychological disruptions in Clay’s mind, making difficulties that remain largely unknown for a long time. Gone.

During season 13’s 13 Reasons, Clay eventually had to seek help due to their myriad mental health issues. Through the incident, Clay frequently met with a doctor. Clay was originally concerned and was denied everything because of what he had been doing. This held true for this episode’s conclusion, together with Clay remaining stoic in maintaining many secrets that subjected his downfall.

But he finally opened to the fact that it wasn’t stressed and depression but also received inopportune and untimely episodes. It could be argued that the series did not entirely take time to give Clay a definitive analysis or, in fact, tracked his subsequent recovery. But season 4 of 13 factors Why gave the concept that Clay had left at least one breakthrough in the treatment and started to catch up on his issues. The series finale similarly established that even after going to college, Dr. Robert will continue therapy with Ellman.