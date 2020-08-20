Home Netflix 13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4: Future Release Date, Cast And Complete Review...
NetflixTV Show

13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4: Future Release Date, Cast And Complete Review Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
It is an American teen drama developed by Netflix by Brian Yorkey on 2007novel. The story is about high school student why she has chosen to end her life Clay Jensen and high school student Hannah Baker’s suicide. The first season was released on Netflix on March 31, 2017. It has positive reviews and audiences who praised. In May 2017, they released season 2 due to success of the first season.

Season 4 received negative critics who have poor of its topics. At the ending is divided into the reception. It is better than previous seasons, particularly Minnette, Navarro, Flynn and technical. They offer some character journey all the way. Reviews reported with a rating of 25% and an average rating of 5.33/10 based on 12 reviews.

It is a final chapter remained the tragic lives of teens. In episode six, school runs a drill where students had made to believe there was a shooter with many fans with too realistic, triggering. However, some reviews that they tackled a topic is relevant to American school students. Justin Foley is diagnosed with and killed of AIDS many calling it unfair. Minnette and Fynn defended the scene had pushed Brian Yorkey to kill Justin “both felt that it would be the biggest emotional impact on the whole series’.

13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4

Release of series in Tv caused public concern about suicide among teenagers. The effect that fiction can have suicidal thoughts and vulnerable people. This may be argued that fiction do more than good. Netflix is responsible in advance of the potential impact on vulnerable people, and support them through a campaign.

Educators linked to show self-harm among young people. It has corresponded between 900,000 more suicide-related Google in the United States. 26% increase in “how to commit suicide” additions, an 18% increase in “commit suicide”, 9% increase in “how to kill yourself” searches increase.

Tejeshwani Singh

