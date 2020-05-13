13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4: FINAL SEASON, CAST, RELEASE DATE, STORY PLOT EXPECTED AND LATEST INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The countdown for the show’s fourth and final season has already begun. With only one more season left, fans are wondering what is going to happen next for the students of Liberty High as they deal with their biggest issue yet, while trying to survive the brutal hierarchy that makes up their high school.

CAST:

The main and final cast includes:

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz

Anne Winters as Chloe

Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams

Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George

Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday

Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz

RJ Brown as Caleb

Steven Weber as Principle Bowen

Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker

Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen

Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen

Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall

And lastly, Introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

STORY PLOT:

Season 3 ended in a huge cliffhanger as it was revealed that Jessica and Alex were the ones who killed Bryce. They also have a copy of the tape where he confesses to raping Jessica and Hannah. Monty was also killed when he went to jail for sexually assaulting Tyler and was accused of Bryce’s murder.

In this series, the final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

RELEASE DATE:

Netflix officially announced that the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why will be released on June 5.

TRAILER:

An official trailer hasn’t been released yet. However, the show did release a teaser video showing the cast saying goodbye to the set, their castmates, and their characters for the last time. They finished up shooting the final season.