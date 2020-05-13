Home TV Show 13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4: FINAL SEASON, CAST, RELEASE DATE, STORY PLOT...
TV Show

13 REASONS WHY SEASON 4: FINAL SEASON, CAST, RELEASE DATE, STORY PLOT EXPECTED AND LATEST INFORMATION

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

The countdown for the show’s fourth and final season has already begun. With only one more season left, fans are wondering what is going to happen next for the students of Liberty High as they deal with their biggest issue yet, while trying to survive the brutal hierarchy that makes up their high school.

CAST:

The main and final cast includes:

  • Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen
  •  Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis
  • Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley
  • Miles Heizer as Alex Standall
  • Grace Saif as Ani Achola
  •  Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla
  • Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey
  •  Devin Druid as Tyler Down
  • Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz
  •  Anne Winters as Chloe
  •  Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams
  • Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George
  •  Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday
  •  Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz
  • RJ Brown as Caleb
  •  Steven Weber as Principle Bowen
  • Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker
  •  Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen
  • Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen
  • Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall
  • And lastly, Introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

STORY PLOT:

Season 3 ended in a huge cliffhanger as it was revealed that Jessica and Alex were the ones who killed Bryce. They also have a copy of the tape where he confesses to raping Jessica and Hannah. Monty was also killed when he went to jail for sexually assaulting Tyler and was accused of Bryce’s murder.

In this series, the final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

RELEASE DATE:

Netflix officially announced that the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why will be released on June 5.

TRAILER:

An official trailer hasn’t been released yet. However, the show did release a teaser video showing the cast saying goodbye to the set, their castmates, and their characters for the last time. They finished up shooting the final season.

