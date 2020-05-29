13 Reasons why season 4: cast, theme, plot, releasing date

- Advertisement -

13 Reasons Why season 4:

Netflix officially announced the last season of this show will be season 4. Trailer and teasers are released till now. Netflix is planning to stream the final season by nearly 5 June 2020. A teaser video is released showing cast saying goodbye to set and all characters.

Plot and what’s going to happen :

Things are not going smoothly and not looking good for Clay and his gang. In the final season, Liberty high school senior class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye they will have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices. Choices that can spoil and affect their futures.

Season3 ended in a huge twist as it was revealed that Jessica and Alex indulged in killing of Bryce. They also have a copy of the tape in which Bryce confesses raping Jessica and Hannah. Meanwhile, in season three in the last episode, the final scene a fisherman finds guns from the lake. These were that Tony and Clay got rid of for Tyler in the lake.

Monty is also killed when he went to jail. He was imprisoned for sexually assaulting Tyler and was accused of Bryce’s murder.

Cast and leading characters:

Lead characters and their casts are the same with some new short story binding characters. Dylan Minette ( Clay). Alisha Boe ( Jessica ). Brandon Flynn ( Justin ). Miles Heiser ( Alex ). Grace Saif ( Ani Achola ). Christian Navaro ( Tony ). Ross Butler ( Zach ). Devin David ( Tyler). Timothy Granaderos ( Montgomery ).

